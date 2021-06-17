As Democratic Executive Committees (DECs) in counties around the state have reacted to a kerfuffle that marred a meeting of the state party’s executive committee on June 3, the issue was brought up Thursday night during the Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee’s scheduled teleconference.
Acting as proxy for committee member Matthew Wender, Jean Evansmore put forth a motion to adopt, with clerical changes such as the county name, the actions of the Monongalia County committee in issuing a vote of “no confidence” in state party chair Belinda Biafore. The motion was seconded by member Chris Pennington.
Other counties, including Greenbrier and Wood, have taken similar votes after the state committee meeting in which Biafore removed six members of the party’s new Affirmative Action (AA) committee prior to calling for a vote on the state party’s new Affirmative Action Plan, which had been submitted by party leaders. The newly formed AA committee, whose responsibilities call for the creation of the Affirmative Action Plan, had met for the first time on June 2.
During the discussion following the motion and second, Debbie Bush, a member of both the Fayette County and the West Virginia DECs, gave her fellow committee members a quick take on the state meeting.
“The meeting started out great … and descended into chaos,” she said. “It got to be just more name calling and crazy stuff. Belinda had no control of that meeting. People were just willy-nilly saying things.
“It was crazy at the end. I was just totally disgusted with the meeting.”
Mary Ann Claytor, an unsuccessful Democratic candidate for state auditor in the last election, also participated in Thursday’s meeting. She is co-chair of the AA committee and was among those removed from the state meeting.
“That meeting that we had on June 3 was just one example of the running of the Democratic Party. All of the caucuses had sent Belinda a request to reject (the plan Biafore had presented). The thing I just want to say is that all of this is not new,” Claytor said, pointing out the sharp decline in the number of Democrats elected around the state during Biafore’s leadership.
“This is not only about the AA plan … (It’s) just the culmination of the leadership (the party has had),” she said. “This has been a systemic problem since 2016.”
New county committee member Robin Welch pointed out that in adopting the Monongalia County press release as read by Evansmore, the Fayette committee would be putting the cart before the horse.
“In adopting this, we would be saying that we took a vote that we have not taken and which is not on the agenda. In order to be factually correct, we would have to take a vote of ‘no confidence.’ It’s asking us to say that we’ve taken a vote that we haven’t taken. I think if you were to flowchart this, you’d find it is backward,” he said.
County chair Bill Sohonage confirmed to committee members that “Robert's Rules of Order would preclude us from taking a vote (on this tonight as it’s not on the agenda).”
“I’m happy to allow the discussion,” he added. “I was accused of being a coward this week. ... Technically, I can allow this committee to present a motion to override the rules of order, but I am happy to have this discussion.”
Additional dialog led to Pennington announcing he would be willing to rescind his second to Evansmore’s motion if the chair would call for a special meeting early next week with the consideration of a vote of ‘no confidence’ and the adoption of the Monongalia County package as the only topic of discussion and action.
Sohonage agreed that he would call a special meeting, again via teleconference, for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, for the sole purpose of addressing the subject.
At that time, Evansmore withdrew her motion.
Member Kay Jeffries requested that the packet of information on the Monongalia County vote and the proposed resolution be delivered to each county committee member at least 24 hours before the meeting.
