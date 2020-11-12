A Fayette County couple are facing multiple animal cruelty charges after deputies found more than a dozen cats in “deplorable” conditions.
Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched Tuesday to a home on Armstrong Creek Road in order to perform a health and welfare check, according to a release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Upon arrival, deputies found 25 cats living in the home with “virtually every surface covered in feces and urine.”
They further described the condition they found the home in to be “completely deplorable.”
As a result of their findings, Nicolle Knotts and Christopher Knotts were arrested and charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty each.
Both were taken to Southern Regional Jail and have a $7,500 bond each, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail website.
They will now await court proceedings.