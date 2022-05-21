A Fayette County woman pleaded guilty on Friday to providing false information on a federal form in order to acquire firearms.
On December 23, 2020, Terri Lawhorn, 27, of Fayetteville, bought three firearms: a Glock 44 .22-caliber pistol; a Glock 43 9mm pistol; and a Glock 42 .380-caliber pistol.
In court documents, Lawhorn admitted that she purchased the firearms for Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” who is separately charged in a pending gun trafficking conspiracy.
Through an intermediary, Jones had given Lawhorn money to buy the firearms and told her which ones to buy from a gun dealer in Mount Hope.
Lawhorn purchased at least six firearms as part of the overall scheme.
Each time Lawhorn bought firearms for Jones, she lied on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Form 4473, Federal Firearms Transaction Records, certifying that she was buying the guns for herself when she knew they were for Jones.
Lawhorn is scheduled to be sentenced on September 2, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Caila Vance, 26, of Charleston pleaded guilty Friday to distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Vance had been charged with selling suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant on February 8. The substance later tested positive as methamphetamine.
Vance is scheduled to be sentenced on September 15 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison as well as at least four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.
A Detroit man pleaded guilty to the distribution of a quantity of fentanyl.
Kyle L. Thomas, also known as “Trip,” 22, admitted to selling a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Amigo, Raleigh County, on October 18, 2021.
Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 2 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
A Jackson County woman pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits.
Monique Ann Casto, 37, of Kenna had been charged with unlawfully collecting $41,166 in Social Security Survivor’s Insurance Benefits payments on behalf of a minor child after she had lost custody of that child.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.