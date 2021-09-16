A woman from Fayette County pleaded guilty Wednesday to an offense related to sex trafficking a 17-year-old minor female.
Kristen Naylor-Legg, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor under the age of 18.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on two separate occasions in June 2020, Naylor-Legg entered into an agreement with her co-defendant, Larry Allen Clay, Jr., to provide him with her 17-year-old minor female relative and Clay would pay Naylor-Legg to engage in sexual intercourse with the minor.
At the time, Clay was an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department.
Naylor-Legg admitted that on the first occasion she was paid $100 by Clay. On the second occasion, Naylor-Legg indicated that Clay had agreed to pay her $50 in exchange for sexual intercourse with the minor but ultimately did not give her the money.
Naylor-Legg faces up to life in prison when she is sentenced on December 9. She will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Clay is charged with conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor via coercion and sex trafficking of a minor via coercion. Clay’s trial is set for November 9.