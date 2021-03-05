Trina Tellez-Mullins, 36, of Oak Hill, was sentenced Friday to nearly six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Tellez-Mullins previously pleaded guilty and admitted that on Sept. 28, 2017, she possessed approximately 433 grams of methamphetamine at the Greyhound station in Beckley which she intended to distribute.
Law enforcement had interdicted the drug package that was en route from California via Greyhound bus to Tellez-Mullins in Beckley. Federal agents arranged a controlled delivery and arrested Tellez-Mullins at the Beckley bus station when she accepted the package of methamphetamine.