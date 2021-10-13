The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is announcing the beginning of Fayette County’s comprehensive plan process.
The process will assess the community’s preferences, build consensus, evaluate existing patterns and conditions, and use the information to determine long-term goals and policies. The new Fayette County Comprehensive Plan will guide land use, growth, and preservation strategies in the county for the next 10 years.
The comprehensive plan will assess the community including its population change, economic growth and tourism opportunities, parks and recreation assets, transportation system, housing conditions, and utilities and infrastructure. When completed, the Fayette County Comprehensive Plan will organize the preferences of residents, business owners, local recreation and social groups, community leaders, and additional stakeholders to define a roadmap for the future.
The comprehensive plan process will take place over 2021-22, with the formal adoption of the plan anticipated in early summer 2022.
Project updates and opportunities for involvement will be posted regularly online. Residents are encouraged to participate and stay informed using the project website: https://hla.fyi/FayetteCounty
To take the community survey online, go to https://hla.fyi/FayetteCountySurvey