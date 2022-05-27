The Fayette County Schools are sponsoring a federally funded summer food service program with breakfast and lunch available for all children, ages 18 years and under.
Meals will be served at the following sites, on these dates, at these times:
• Oak Hill City Park Rails to Trails, 50 Park Drive, Oak Hill, from June 6-July 1, Monday through Friday; breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Smithers at the Magic Carpet, 55 Michigan Ave., Smithers, from July 11-15; breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Fayetteville City Park, Park Drive, Fayetteville, from July 5-8; breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Ansted, downtown next to gazebo, Main Street, from July 18-22; breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Ansted Elementary School, Tuesdays only, from June 7-Aug. 9, lunch only from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Mt Hope Soccer Field, 1 N. Pax Ave., Mount Hope, from July 25-29, Monday through Friday; breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• New River Primary, 308 W. Oyler Ave., Oak Hill, from June 6-July 29, Monday through Friday; breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• New River Intermediate, 262 W. Oyler Ave., Oak Hill, from July 6-21, Monday through Friday; breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Meadow Bridge Elementary, 804 Meadow Bridge Road, Meadow Bridge, from June 13-July 22, Monday through Friday; breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Divide Elementary, 248 Propps Ridge, Lookout, from June 13-July 22, Monday through Friday; breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Valley PK-8, 1 Greyhound Way, Smithers, from July 6-21, Monday through Friday; breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Fayette Co. 4-H Park, 1268 Fayette County Park Road, Fayetteville; two days, June 21 and June 28, lunch only from noon to 1 p.m.
• Kanawha Falls River Access, below the falls, 8822 Midland Trail, Glen Ferris; one day, July 26, lunch only, noon to 1 p.m.
• Oak Hill High School, 350 W. Oyler Ave., Oak Hill, from June 21-23; breakfast 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch noon to 1 p.m.
The operation will be closed June 20 in observance of West Virginia Day and July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
For more information about the summer food service program, contact the Fayette County Schools Department of Child Nutrition at 304-574-1176.