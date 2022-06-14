GLENVILLE – The names of Fayette County students who attained the Glenville State University President’s and Provost’s Honor Rolls for the Spring 2022 semester have been announced.
Faith A. Bailes of Fayetteville, Madison G. Buchanan of Ansted, and Jordan Pierson of Kincaid have been named to the GSU President’s Honor Roll. To be named to the President’s Honor Roll, students must have a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Emily S. Lewis and Morgan M. Wills, both of Fayetteville, Ean R. Crane of Meadow Bridge, Abigail D. Taylor of Mount Carbon, and Jenna D. Williams of Oak Hill have been named to the GSU Provost’s Honor Roll. To be named to the Provost’s Honor Roll, students must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.