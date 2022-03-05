GLENVILLE – Two Fayette County students have received their degrees from Glenville State College, now Glenville State University, as members of the Winter 2021 graduating class.
Alexander Pondexter of Oak Hill graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Administration of Justice.
Abigail Taylor of Mount Carbon graduated Cum Laude with an Associate in Arts degree in General Studies as part of Glenville State’s Milestone Initiative.
The Milestone Initiative at Glenville State signifies the important academic accomplishment of students who are working toward a bachelor’s degree.
Founded in 1872, Glenville State University is a public liberal arts university located in Glenville, West Virginia. The institution offers a variety of traditional and online degree programs and several NCAA Division II athletic teams. GSU is celebrating 150 years in 2022.