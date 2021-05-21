Fayette County Schools announces their sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.
Breakfast and lunch is open to all children, ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate.
Meals will be served at the following open sites on the following dates:
New River Primary, 350 Oyler Ave., Oak Hill, from June 14-July 27;
Oak Hill Middle School, 350 Oyler Ave., Oak Hill, from June 7-July 2;
Valley PK-8, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, from June 7-July 2;
Meadow Bridge, 870 Meadow Bridge Road, Meadow Bridge, from June 7-July 2;
Midland Trail High School, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, from June 7-July 2;
Camp Royal, 406 Thurmond Road, Glen Jean, from June 7-Aug. 6;
New River Intermediate, 360 Oyler Ave., Oak Hill, from July 6-July 22.
Breakfast meals will be provided from 8 to 8:30 a.m., with lunch meals from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Sites will be closed June 21 for West Virginia Day and July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months. Hunger doesn't take a summer vacation.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, call Fayette County Schools and ask for Child Nutrition at 304-574-1176.
