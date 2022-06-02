Fayette County Schools to have job fairs

Fayette County Schools officials are looking to supplement a substitute staff roster that has dwindled markedly in recent years.
According to Denece Dial, the school system's new director of personnel as of May 11, two upcoming job fairs will be geared toward bolstering a pool of substitute employees in a variety of classifications — teachers, aides, cooks, custodians and bus operators.
Dial said it marks the first time in "quite some time" that the county schools have explored the job fair route as a means to recruit employees.
Two fairs will be conducted in upcoming days, both at the central office in Fayetteville. They are as follows:
• Saturday, June 4 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Monday, June 6 — 4 to 7 p.m.
The fairs will hopefully allow the school system "to be able to pull from (a wider pool) of applicants," said Dial. "We have depleted our substitute list," and subs have gone more immediately into full-time roles due to retirement and other factors.
"We have a little bit of cushion, but we'd like to have a little bigger pool for whenever people have to be absent."
The education field is not the only segment of society in which workers are harder to come by in today's world, Dial noted. "It's not just education that's having the worker shortage."
The past couple of years during the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular, have at times strained the school system's worker availability pool, she said.
Interested individuals at the Saturday and Monday job fairs will be asked to register and fill out a questionnaire. Then they will be directed to their particular classifications for further job information. Candidates may supply additional pertinent information from their portfolio related to the job they're seeking if they wish, according to Dial.
No early registration is required.
Benefits coordinators will be on hand to discuss that portion of the job process.
