Through Thursday, Fayette County Schools, which has a mask mandate, had identified 10 total positive Covid-19 cases in schools since the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 16.
Cases have included four at Fayetteville PK-8, two at Oak Hill High, two at New River Intermediate, one at Oak Hill Middle and one at Valley PK-8, according to school officials.
Teri Harlan, administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, said Thursday there has been no necessity for school closures or classroom closures so far. She did say one unidentified sports team is involved in a quarantine situation. Harlan declined to divulge further details.
Meadow Bridge High/Middle athletic director Dwayne Reichard said none of the Meadow Bridge high or middle school teams are currently in quarantine, although one high school football player had to quarantine and miss a recent scrimmage as a result of contact tracing outside of sports.
Superintendent Gary Hough said the sports quarantine should expire by the first of next week.
Hough also said three more positive Covid-19 cases in schools will be reported Friday morning.
He reiterated that any family which has someone exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 should take advantage of available testing. "Testing is a real key," Hough said.
Hough also said that compliance with the school system's mask mandate has largely gone well. Fayette County Schools are under a mask mandate for the first two weeks of the school term. After Aug. 27, school officials will adjust guidelines as necessary according to Covid-19 transmission in the county.
Those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not have to quarantine if they have been exposed to someone with Covid-19, Harlan reminds local residents.
"Of course, it's their (parents') choice if they want to have their child vaccinated or not. But if they don't, then if they're exposed, they will have to follow the quarantine order."
In the Thursday report on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' dashboard, Fayette County had dropped from gold into the orange category in the DHHR's county alert system map with 5.52 percent positivity and a 28.97 infection rate. The county had 94 cases in the previous seven days, and there were 275 active Covid-19 cases in Fayette on Wednesday, Aug. 18. On Aug. 12, active cases stood at 201. Back on July 19, there were 21 active Fayette cases.
"We've just had an increase in numbers overall across the county," Harlan said.