Fayette County Schools, like other school systems statewide now that students are back on the premises full-time, is working its way through "unpredictable" scenarios that arise when Covid-19 cases occur within the school environment.
"Right now, we're OK," Superintendent Gary Hough said Tuesday. "We've had a good week so far.
"Of course, it could change again tomorrow."
Hough said a Covid-19 situation that has affected Meadow Bridge High School recently has calmed down and is expected to be largely resolved by this Friday. As of Tuesday, there was still a handful of individuals quarantined in the Meadow Bridge situation, but that marks a big improvement over last week. "At Meadow Bridge at one time, we had close to 100 quarantined," he said.
The West Virginia Department of Education's list of Covid-19 outbreaks in public schools listed Meadow Bridge High with a high of 19 Covid-19 cases last week, and the school was in remote learning for several days until returning to the building on March 10.
The school's basketball teams were cleared to play this week, and the high school girls hosted a game with Mount Hope Christian Academy on Monday. The Wildcat high school boys were set to play their first game coming out of quarantine — and the first game of their season — on Tuesday at Sherman, but that event was postponed to April 13 for Covid-19 issues on the Sherman end, MBHS boys head coach Mark Gladwell said. The Meadow Bridge boys are scheduled to host Richwood on Wednesday, March 17. There will be no junior varsity game, and the varsity contest will tip at 6 p.m.
According to Hough, the Oak Hill High boys basketball program is in quarantine as of March 15, with at least one Covid-19 case involving someone in the program. A game with Nicholas County had already been postponed because of Covid-19 issues at NCHS, Oak Hill boys head coach Benitez Jackson said, and Red Devil boys home contests with Bluefield (March 17) and Independence (March 23) were postponed.
According to Jackson, the Nicholas County game has been rescheduled for April 1 at Summersville, with the jayvee outing tipping at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m. Makeup dates have yet to be established for the Bluefield and Independence games.
Jackson then said he was told later Tuesday afternoon that the Oak Hill boys' quarantine now has been extended, so two more games (March 26 versus Princeton at home, and March 27 against Riverside at home) have also been shelved for the time being. Currently, the Red Devil boys will play their next game on March 30 at PikeView.
Oak Hill High School has three cases currently listed on the WVDE's state schools Covid-19 outbreak list. Danese Christian Academy has two cases, and Meadow Bridge High's 19 cases are still listed.
The Oak Hill High girls basketball squad had a Covid-19-related pause through last week and returned to action with a home game against Greenbrier East on March 15. Then, the Oak Hill-Midland Trail girls game planned for Tuesday was scrapped, and Friday's planned home encounter with Nitro will also have to be postponed because of additional quarantine days, head coach Darrell Compton said.
On March 15, Fayette County Schools revealed two Covid-19 school cases, single instances at Oak Hill High and Fayetteville PK-8. On Tuesday, two additional cases were announced at OHHS.
Hough said no recent situations have emerged which have required quarantining certain classrooms or sections in other schools.
On the heels of a meeting with principals on Tuesday, the superintendent said school-level administrators have "done a real good job of keeping students in the right locations" to prevent unnecessary movement and create a safer environment.
On the employee vaccination front, he said that all system employees who indicated they wanted a vaccine have had the first dose. More second doses will be administered next week, and Hough said he expects "three to four weeks out, we'll finish everybody."
Once employees have completed the full vaccination process, they won't quarantine unless Covid-19 symptoms are exhibited, he noted.
