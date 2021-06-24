FAYETTEVILLE — After being sidelined for a year, the folks in Fayetteville are ready to throw out the welcome mat for a big ol' Independence Day party.
Fayetteville's Fourth of July gathering, canceled last year due to Covid-19, will be held this year on July 3-4 and will feature a variety of events for residents and visitors to the Fayette County seat alike.
"We're very excited," said one of the event organizers, Fayetteville town recorder Zenda Vance. "I think the people are ready for it."
The July 3-4 activities will be part of the Fayetteville Heritage Festival, a longtime town staple being staged for the first time since 2012. Vance said the aim is to expand the festival in 2022. "Next year we hope to have it bigger and better."
Lineup for the Best Small Town 4th of July Parade will begin at 4 p.m. on July 3 at the Fayetteville Presbyterian Church.
There will be no Covid-19 restrictions for the upcoming events.
"We're hopeful it will be a big, successful event and that everybody can come out and enjoy themselves," Vance said.
Anyone interested in participating in the parade or securing vendor space can call town hall at 304-574-0101 or Vance at 304-575-8671. Vendor cost will be $50 for two days or $25 for one.
The list of activities includes:
Saturday, July 3
• 8:30 a.m. — July 4 5k family fun run/walk, Charlie McCoy Town Park
• 10 a.m. — Come On Home Reunion, Charlie McCoy Town Park
• 2 to 9 p.m. — Vendors, downtown Fayetteville
• 3 p.m. — Fayetteville Community Chorus, Fayette County Courthouse lawn
• 3:30 p.m. — Hula hoop contest, downtown
• 4 p.m. — Balloon toss, courthouse lawn
• 4 to 9 p.m. — Inflatables by Party Palooza, Charlie McCoy Town Park
• 5 p.m. — The Best Small Town 4th of July Parade, downtown
• 6 p.m. — Class of 1971 reunion, town hall
• 6 p.m. — Frog jumping
• 6 to 9 p.m. — Street dance featuring The 2 Broke Band, downtown
• 7 p.m. — Turtle race
Sunday, July 4 (all festivities will be at Charlie McCoy Town Park)
• 10 a.m. — Community church service (in case of rain, service will move to the First Church of God)
• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Vendors
• 2 to 9 p.m. — Inflatables by Party Palooza
• 3 to 5 p.m. — Music featuring the Duffy Boyd Bluegrass Band
• 6 to 9 p.m. — Music featuring The 2 Broke Band
• Dusk — Fireworks presented by the Town of Fayetteville Fire Department
The City of Montgomery and the Montgomery Board of Parks and Recreation will offer Upper Kanawha Valley residents Independence Day weekend activities on Saturday, July 3, from 7 to 10 p.m. on the front street between Adams and Washington streets.
According to John Frisby, president of the park board, there will be children's activities, music, ice cream, popcorn and more. Also, fireworks will go off at 10 p.m.
The musical entertainment will feature Willie D and No Regrets. Also performing during the evening will be Philip Bowen, the son of Montgomery residents Gary and Lou Ann Bowen. The younger Bowen, who now lives in Detroit, was a recent grand prize winner in the TikTok Gamers Greatest Talent final.
Vendors are welcome to participate in the Montgomery celebration during the day.
For more information on vendor space or any of the activities, call city hall at 304-442-5181.
Smithers resident Jeff Flanagan will bring his band and his four decades of performing experience to the Independence Weekend Kickoff at Smithers Gateway Center on Friday, July 2.
A new walking trail, a flag-raising ceremony and local produce sales will also be part of the evening's activities.
The city is sponsoring the free public celebration from 3 to 9:30 p.m. on the parking lot between Valley PK-8 (former Valley High) and the Gateway Center, home to city hall and other public services, at #2 Greyhound Lane.
Scheduled events include:
• 3 to 7 p.m. — Farmers market for locally grown foodstuffs and locally produced goods
• 7 to 7:15 p.m. — Flag-raising ceremony by Mountaineer Challenge Academy South, Montgomery
• 7:15 to 8 p.m. — Grand opening of the new River Cities Urban Walking Trail, a 2-mile loop marked along city sidewalks, and free water bottles while they last for those who want to try the trail led by Active Southern West Virginia
• 8 to 9:30 p.m. — Live music, Jeff Flanagan and the Sweet Lipzz Brass
"Residents of Smithers, our sister city Montgomery and anywhere else are welcome to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the day," said Beach Vickers, event spokesman. "Come early and stay until the end and walk all or part of the new sidewalk trail with us.
"Choose what parts you want to attend."
Starting his 40th year on the road, Flanagan has performed with many international entertainers. He has played from the Broadway stage pits to stages all around the world.
Flanagan and his orchestras have shared the stage with the likes of Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, LeAnn Rimes, Juliet Prowse, Kenny Rogers, Rita Moreno, Lou Rawls, Debbie Reynolds, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Wayne Newton, BS&T, Smokey Robinson, Landau Murphy Jr., Lionel Ritchie, Casting Crowns, Michael W. Smith, Richard Marx, The Four Tops, The Spinners, and even the Bugs Bunny show.
The Sweet Lipzz Brass is an amalgamation of many talented musicians who perform music written for brass ensembles, and they perform throughout the tri-state area, Vickers said.
"These ladies and gentlemen are extremely talented and have been performing together since 1988," said Flanagan.
The SLB music selections are written exclusively for brass ensembles. These works range from Bach, Gershwin, Sousa, Beatles, Queen and many other prominent composers and songwriters. "We hope you will enjoy experiencing the sounds of The Sweet Lipzz Brass," said Flanagan.
Some events, including the band's show, may be moved inside the Gateway Center in case of heavy rain. Food trucks are being invited but not currently finalized.
Check the Facebook page of the City of Smithers for updated information.
The Town of Gauley Bridge and The Talon will host a cruise-in all day on Saturday, July 3, in the old Foodland parking lot next to the river.
Vendors will be set up, including Sweet Rolls Barbecue and the Chimney Corner Cafe with hot dogs.
Those in attendance may also play Bingo from 3 to 6 p.m.
Musician Justin Perry will perform from 6 to 9 p.m., and fireworks will be let off after dark.
