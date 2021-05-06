A Fayette County man was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Thursday for distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography.
According to court documents, on Dec. 3, 2015, Eddie McKinney, 33, of Mount Hope, distributed child pornography using peer-to-peer file sharing software on his computer.
McKinney admitted that he knowingly possessed and distributed images depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. In March 2016, law enforcement officers recovered hundreds of images of child pornography, including prepubescent child pornography, from his home.
McKinney pleaded guilty to the charge in February of this year.