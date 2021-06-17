Jonathan Fields, 38, of Fayette County was sentenced to 78 months in prison on Thursday for being a felon in possession of firearms.
According to court documents, Fields admitted that during the early morning hours of Nov. 6 and 7, 2019, he was illegally hunting deer in Nicholas County and shot two deer without a license and out of season.
While doing so, he possessed two rifles: a Bushmaster Firearms 5.56 caliber rifle with a 30-round capacity magazine; and a Remington .243 caliber rifle.
On November 12, 2019, Fields left the two firearms at the home of a friend in Summersville where they were later recovered by law enforcement officers with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Fields admitted that he knew he had a 2013 felony conviction in Nicholas County Circuit Court for voluntary manslaughter and was prohibited from possessing the firearms.
The West Virginia DNR conducted the investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Senior United States District JudgeJohn T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Nowles Heinrich handled the prosecution.