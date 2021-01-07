A Panamanian man residing in Fayetteville was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for a sex offense involving a minor, United States Attorney Mike Stuart said.
In addition to the prison time, Eugene Enrique Torres, 41, was also sentenced to a term of supervised release of 20 years and will be required to register as a sex offender.
“Offenders that exploit, or seek to exploit our children, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Stuart said in a press release. “I commend the relentless efforts of my team and those of our law enforcement partners to protect West Virginia’s most vulnerable.”
Torres pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted enticement of a minor in October.
He previously admitted that in June 2020 he contacted a woman on Craigslist who identified herself as a mother who would allow him to have sex with her children in exchange for money.
During the conversation, Torres arranged to have the woman travel from Beckley to a hotel in Fayetteville with an 11-year-old girl the woman stated was her daughter.
Torres would then pay approximately $250 in order to engage in oral sex and sexual intercourse with the child.
After he met with the purported mother at the hotel, Torres was arrested while walking with the mother to meet the child.
The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation.