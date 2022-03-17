Joshua Lee Parsons, 42, of Fayette County, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal drug crime.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Parsons admitted to ordering controlled substances on the dark web and having the controlled substances shipped to him at his residence in Powellton.
On Feb. 24, 2021, the United States Customs and Border Protection at the John F. Kennedy International Mail Center in New York seized approximately 49 grams of heroin from an inbound international parcel addressed to Parsons and his residence.
On March 8, 2021, several law enforcement agencies conducted a controlled delivery of the parcel and executed a search warrant at Parsons’ residence. During the search, officers recovered a loaded Hi-Point .380 handgun and multiple controlled substances, including approximately 66 grams of methamphetamine packaged in 103 separate bags.
Parsons admitted that he intended to sell the methamphetamine. Parsons told officers that he had another parcel that contained methamphetamine that he ordered and had shipped to him at his residence. On March 15, 2021, law enforcement intercepted that parcel, which contained approximately 223 grams of methamphetamine.
Parsons pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.