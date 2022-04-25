A Fayette County man pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, David Shannon Browning, 57, of Oak Hill, admitted to selling approximately 6.79 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at his residence on January 4, 2022. Browning was on supervised release for a 2010 conviction for aiding and abetting the distribution of oxycodone when he committed this offense.
Browning is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28, and faces a maximum penalty of 22 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Oak Hill Police Department for conducting the investigation.
Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller is prosecuting the case.