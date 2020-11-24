A Pax man is facing sexual assault charges in Fayette County.
Charles Haggerty, 44, formerly of Pax, was extradited back to West Virginia from Alabama last week to answer for several felony warrants, according to a release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
In 2019, a report of a sexual assault was received by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department alleging sexual misconduct by Haggerty.
Following the investigation, warrants were obtained for six counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust; six counts of sexual assault and second degree soliciting a minor via the internet.
In the meantime, Haggerty was extradited to Alabama to face unrelated charges.
A detainer from West Virginia was placed on him until he could be extradited back to Fayette County to be arraigned on these charges.
He will now await court proceedings.
He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail website.
In other business, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department is attempting to locate a vehicle reported as stolen on Friday.
The vehicle is a white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. It was taken Thursday night from a body shop adjacent to Midland Trail High School in Hico.
Surveillance footage of the vehicle being stolen was posted on the Fayette County Sheriff's Department’s Facebook page.
People with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page.
Tips and information can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.