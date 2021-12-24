Poetry, Jim Bill Keenan says, allows him to make a cultural contribution to the world around him.
And it’s done wonders in making life more fulfilling for “The Irish Poet” since he started coalescing thoughts into words about five years ago.
Keenan, a longtime Fayette County attorney who lives just outside Fayetteville and has practiced law for 42 years, released his third book of poetry on Sept. 28. Titled “Poetry with a Lawyer,” it follows two other collections of poems. The first, “Poetry by a Lawyer,” was published on July 10, 2017, and the second, “Poetry from a Lawyer,” was issued on July 30, 2018.
“The reason the third one was delayed was that I was ill for a year and struggled to renew my law practice,” said Keenan, 69.
He recounts spending nearly three months in a Virginia hospital and a West Virginia rehabilitation center before being released on April 3, 2020. “I’m a diabetic and I developed cellulitis and it settled in my left foot,” he said. The Veterans Administration assigned him to a hospital, and Keenan said he was told that his foot would have to be amputated. If not, he would face the possibility of dying from the infection. He said no to the idea of amputation, saying he told the doctor, “Well, I’ll die a whole man. You’re not cutting my leg off.”
Keenan eventually made progress and began returning to a little more normalcy. He resumed his law practice out of his home on June 3, 2020, and he’s been busy since, returning to a full-time schedule last October. “I’m practicing law like I did 30 years ago,” said Keenan, who focuses primarily on domestic relations areas and criminal defense. “I’m covered up, I’m inundated.”
While he was recovering from his illness, he said writing was obviously not on the top of his to-do list. “But, surprisingly, I wrote a couple of poems during that period of time (in rehab), and they were pensive. They were serious, as you would speculate, because I was in a serious situation.”
Those poems are included in the third book, which he labels “more sophisticated, more meaningful, more in appreciation of culture, life, profession. All the elements of my life are expressed more, I think, appropriately and meaningfully in the third book than in the first two. The first book was an exploration; the second one was ... an effort of cultural fulfillment.”
Finding time to write over the years hasn’t been too difficult, he said. “Ninety percent of them are written between 12:01 a.m. and 5 a.m. That’s when I have the onset of inspiration.” That may simply be jotting down some buzzwords to develop later on. “I’d write a draft of the poem, more often than not, and then it would come a day or so, then I would review and refine and post. Just about all of them I posted on my Facebook page, and I still do.”
A fourth book is a possibility, Keenan said. “I’ve started my fourth book, not with the thought that I have that as a goal, but with the suggestion of more than one person, including a client of mine. I told him I was continuing to write my poetry but I didn’t know if I wanted to write a fourth book.” The client suggested he keep them on file if he decides to proceed.
Keenan originally veered into the world of poetry in 2016, he said. After winning a murder trial, he was talking with a female friend about his career accomplishments. While his professional resume was solid, he felt a little lacking otherwise. “I don’t have any cultural accomplishments,” he recalled thinking at the time. “I don’t have any talent, I can’t sing, I can’t dance, I can’t play any musical instruments. I yearned to achieve cultural fulfillment.
“It was that very night I started writing poetry, and it became a passion.”
Of his third collection, he says, “This is the fulfillment of my efforts to achieve a cultural participation, other than being what I believe I have been: a good, solid adjudicator and litigator. I wanted something else, and this third book, I call it my hat trick of books, and this achieves it.”
Keenan was recently interviewed by Emmy Award-winning Kate Delaney on America Tonight Radio. In that interview, he read “The Human Brain,” one of the poems in the recent book.
● ● ●
Taking the advice of his doctor, Keenan said he has worked hard to maintain his physical therapy, watch his diet and reduce his consumption of alcohol as he continues to recover from the illness. To that end, he’s lost about 70 pounds, he said.
“He said you’ve got to dedicate yourself to a new life than what you’ve lived before, and I said, ‘OK,’ and I have. That’s what I’ve done.”
While he has developed a passion for the new segment of his life, the Gauley Bridge native says he still has “a passion for law.” He’s slowed down, uses a cane to help him get around, and has narrowed the scope of counties in which he practices.
“My practice is basically in family court and circuit courts,” he said. “Every single judge has been kind to me; every single judge has been encouraging to me. Every single one has expressed enthusiasm, optimism, good will ... I’ve been touched by the kindness.
“For the most part, just like the judges, my brothers and sisters of the bar treat me with empathy, not pity but with understanding, with treatment that is befitting somebody that they care about,” he added.
“I’ve told people many times I’ve survived two life-threatening infections in my lifetime, and I’ve survived two what should have been fatal car wrecks,” Keenan says. “I’m here by (God’s) grace.”
● ● ●
He says he has several poems in the latest book that he favors, but, when pressed, he said “Heritage” is his absolute favorite. “It reflects upon my late father (Charles H. Keenan),” he said, choking up as he spoke.
The book is dedicated to Jim Bill’s sister, Carolyn Jean Keenan Burton.
His three books combined are available for $40, plus $7 postage and handling. Two books cost $30, and one costs $20.
To buy any of the books, call 304-574-2072 or contact him on Facebook.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe