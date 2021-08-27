State Treasurer Riley Moore on Wednesday presented an unclaimed property check of more than $235,000 to the Fayette County Commission.
“We are extremely pleased to return such a sizable check to Fayette County,” Treasurer Moore said. “This money belongs to the people, which is why our office works with local governments across the state every day to make sure any funds available in their name are promptly returned to them.”
The Treasurer’s Office returned a total of $235,825.59 to Fayette County Commissioners Allison Taylor, John Brenemen, and Tom Louisos. The funds came from several stale-dated checks that had not been cashed.
“We really appreciate the assistance from Treasurer Moore’s office in the return of these funds to our county,” Commissioner Taylor said.
“Most of this money is earmarked for emergency services and we plan to use it to upgrade equipment and make improvements to our 911 services.”