The Fayette County Commission will receive a $378,917 appropriation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Brownfields grant program.
The grant, one of five in the state, is also supported by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The Brownfields program in an effort to clean up lands and prepare them for sustainable reuse
The four other awardees were:
l West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection – $2,000,000
l Lewis County Commission – $500,000
l Morgantown Utility Board – $500,000
l Paden City Development Authority – $500,000