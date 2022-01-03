The Fayette County Commission will meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The agenda includes:

l Pledge of Allegiance

l Organization of the County for 2022

l Exonerations, Orders to Combine or Divide Land, Refunds - Eddie Young

l Approve 1st Half January Payroll

l Approve Vouchers and Invoices

l Approve Prior Meeting Minutes

l Approve Estate Settlements

9:10 - Ruth Lanier, County Administrator – Exhibit A

9:30 - Discussion & Decision: 911 GIS Mapping & Addressing

9:45 - Discussion & Decision: 911 Job Descriptions and Building an Applicant Pool

10 - Bid Award: Meadow River Rail Trail FEMA Remediation Project

10:15 -

Discussion & Decision: Bill Hines & Matt Ford; Meadow River Trail (2016 flood damages) PW 573 - Current Status and Program Options and Extension Request Letter for Approval and Signature

10:30 - Discussion & Decision: David Altizer Re: White Oak PSD sewer Extension ad PER funding from County ARPA for New Haven PSD and White Oak Projects

10:45 - Discussion & Decision: Removal of Thomas Crowder Jr. as Executor of the Estate of Thomas Crowder Sr.

11 - John David: Presentation of Letter from City of Oak Hill and Submission of Requested Information from SALS

11:15 - Discussion & Decision: Polling Place for Precinct 73

11:30 - Michael Callaghan, Re: Additional Counsel for the Environmental & Public Health Protection Unit

Noon - Presentation: Abbie Newell and Greg Urbanski - Fayette Trail Coalition Soft Surface Trails Plan

12:30 - Presentation: Tom Louisos Grants for the Rt. 60 Historic Highway & EPA Brownfields Community-Wide Assessment Grant for State & Tribes

1 - Discussion: Tom Louisos Kayak Rentals on the Gauley River, Swiss to the New or Kanawha Rivers

l l l

Exhibit List

— Discussion & Decision: Request from Upper Kanawha Valley Strategic Initiatives Council for EDA Grant Match

— Discussion & Decision: Request from Michelle Holly for approval of temporary part-time worker Lisa Keffer in the Elections Office

— Discussion & Decision: Fayette County Park Sales & Use Tax Form for Approval & Signature and blanket approval to submit reports.

— Discussion & Decision: Request from Angela Gerald vacancies on Board of Zoning Appeals postponed from November 17, 2021.

— Discussion & Decision: Request from Diane Callison, Parks & Recreation Board Chairman, to appoint members to vacancies postponed from November 17, 2021

— Discussion & Decision: General agreement between the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, New River Gorge National Park & Preserve and Fayette County Commission

— Discussion & Decision: Request from 911 for Promotion and Pay Increase

— Discussion & Decision: Order setting the 2022 Mileage Reimbursement Rate per U.S. General Service Administration (GSA)

— Discussion & Decision: Resolution of Participation & Cooperation as a Certified Development Community (CDC) and naming New River Gorge Regional

— Development Authority as Fayette County’s Local Economic Development Organization.

— Discussion & Decision: GST Support Contract for Renewal

— Discussion & Decision: 2022 Budget Memo to Elected Officials

— Discussion & Decision: 2022 Board of Equalization Letters to Prosecutor and Assessor

— Discussion & Decision: Memorandum of Understanding with the Supreme Court of Appeals for Family Law Judge facilities until 2026.

— Discussion & Decision: Review & Approval of Contract 19 Resolution #14 for New Haven PSD to be paid from funds the Commission allocated to the design phase of the project. Funds were allocated by the Commission on 11/13/2015.

l l l

Future Meetings:

Jan. 31

Feb. 4

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video