The Fayette County Commission will meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The agenda includes:
l Pledge of Allegiance
l Organization of the County for 2022
l Exonerations, Orders to Combine or Divide Land, Refunds - Eddie Young
l Approve 1st Half January Payroll
l Approve Vouchers and Invoices
l Approve Prior Meeting Minutes
l Approve Estate Settlements
9:10 - Ruth Lanier, County Administrator – Exhibit A
9:30 - Discussion & Decision: 911 GIS Mapping & Addressing
9:45 - Discussion & Decision: 911 Job Descriptions and Building an Applicant Pool
10 - Bid Award: Meadow River Rail Trail FEMA Remediation Project
10:15 -
Discussion & Decision: Bill Hines & Matt Ford; Meadow River Trail (2016 flood damages) PW 573 - Current Status and Program Options and Extension Request Letter for Approval and Signature
10:30 - Discussion & Decision: David Altizer Re: White Oak PSD sewer Extension ad PER funding from County ARPA for New Haven PSD and White Oak Projects
10:45 - Discussion & Decision: Removal of Thomas Crowder Jr. as Executor of the Estate of Thomas Crowder Sr.
11 - John David: Presentation of Letter from City of Oak Hill and Submission of Requested Information from SALS
11:15 - Discussion & Decision: Polling Place for Precinct 73
11:30 - Michael Callaghan, Re: Additional Counsel for the Environmental & Public Health Protection Unit
Noon - Presentation: Abbie Newell and Greg Urbanski - Fayette Trail Coalition Soft Surface Trails Plan
12:30 - Presentation: Tom Louisos Grants for the Rt. 60 Historic Highway & EPA Brownfields Community-Wide Assessment Grant for State & Tribes
1 - Discussion: Tom Louisos Kayak Rentals on the Gauley River, Swiss to the New or Kanawha Rivers
l l l
Exhibit List
— Discussion & Decision: Request from Upper Kanawha Valley Strategic Initiatives Council for EDA Grant Match
— Discussion & Decision: Request from Michelle Holly for approval of temporary part-time worker Lisa Keffer in the Elections Office
— Discussion & Decision: Fayette County Park Sales & Use Tax Form for Approval & Signature and blanket approval to submit reports.
— Discussion & Decision: Request from Angela Gerald vacancies on Board of Zoning Appeals postponed from November 17, 2021.
— Discussion & Decision: Request from Diane Callison, Parks & Recreation Board Chairman, to appoint members to vacancies postponed from November 17, 2021
— Discussion & Decision: General agreement between the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, New River Gorge National Park & Preserve and Fayette County Commission
— Discussion & Decision: Request from 911 for Promotion and Pay Increase
— Discussion & Decision: Order setting the 2022 Mileage Reimbursement Rate per U.S. General Service Administration (GSA)
— Discussion & Decision: Resolution of Participation & Cooperation as a Certified Development Community (CDC) and naming New River Gorge Regional
— Development Authority as Fayette County’s Local Economic Development Organization.
— Discussion & Decision: GST Support Contract for Renewal
— Discussion & Decision: 2022 Budget Memo to Elected Officials
— Discussion & Decision: 2022 Board of Equalization Letters to Prosecutor and Assessor
— Discussion & Decision: Memorandum of Understanding with the Supreme Court of Appeals for Family Law Judge facilities until 2026.
— Discussion & Decision: Review & Approval of Contract 19 Resolution #14 for New Haven PSD to be paid from funds the Commission allocated to the design phase of the project. Funds were allocated by the Commission on 11/13/2015.
l l l
Future Meetings:
Jan. 31
Feb. 4