The Fayette County Commission meets Wednesday, April 6 beginning at 9 a.m.
— — — — —
Zoom Video
Call In: 646-558-8656
Meeting ID: 304-574-1200
— — — — —
The agenda includes:
Pledge of Allegiance
Exonerations, Orders to Combine or Divide Land, Refunds - Eddie Young
Approve 1st Half April Payroll
Approve Vouchers and Invoices
Approve Prior Meeting Minutes
Approve Estate Settlements
Ruth Lanier - Exhibit A
Request from Steve Pridemore, Mayor: Allow the Town of Ansted to hold an Online Auction for the Van Meter Property. County Commission will accept online price as payment for the lien they currently hold against the property. If the sale price exceeds the bid price the difference will be held by the Town of Ansted.
Discussion and Decision Revenue Exemption
Public Hearing: Green Acres Rezoning
Aaron Mroz - EPA Property Access Agreement for County Owned Hazard Mitigation Properties in Minden to complete actions necessary to evaluate the extent of potential contamination from the Shaffer Equipment/Arbuckle Creek Area Site
Discussion & Decision: Park Board Fees for Fayette County Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building
Exhibit A
1. Discussion and Decision: Request from Jamie Baker, Project Assistant with Region 4 Planning and Development, to approve and sign a resolution for the adoption of April as Fair Housing Month. As a recipient of Community Development Block Grant Funds, Fayette County is required to affirmatively further fair housing.
2. Discussion & Decision: Approval Boomer Ballfield Lease with Fayette County Board of Education
3. Discussion & Decision: Request for approval of Homeland Security Grants by Corporal Michael Sifers, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department
4. Discussion & Decision: Request from Angela Gerald to appoint members to the Beautification Committee
5. Discussion & Decision: Request from Angela Gerald to reappoint Dan Hill to the Board of Zoning Appeals, new term to expire January 1, 2025
6. Discussion & Decision: Approval of appointment of Jenna Grayson to URA
7. Discussion & Decision: Budget Revision
8. Discussion & Decision: State Auditor Elected Official Raises forms
9. Discussion & Decision: Rent for 911 Center
10. Discussion & Decision: Re: Lifeguards: County paying for certification & consideration of higher wages
11. Discussion & Decision: Letter Terminating the Fayette County Commission Involvement with New Roots Community Farm Grants
12. Discussion & Decision: Approval & signature of iWorq annual agreement for the Building Department
13. Discussion & Decision: Reappointment of Tom Louisos to the New River Transit Authority Board for a term of 3 years, expiring April 19, 2025.
14. Discussion & Decision: Approval to submit earmark request for Fayette County Park Trail Infrastructure
15. Discussion & Decision: Approval of 911 Deputy Director Job Description and approval to post position
16. Discussion & Decision: Request from Park Director Wayne Workman to approve and sign contract with Metrick Pest Control.
17. Discussion & Decision: Support Letter for Region 4 Application for Senator Manchin’s Congressionally Directed Spending for Fayette County Sewer projects
18. Discussion & Decision: Review & Approval of Budget Letter for April 19 (Lay Levy)
— — — — —
Future meetings are planned for April 19, May 4 and May 16.