The Fayette County Commission will meet Tuesday beginning at 8:30 a.m. for public inspection of voting machines for early voting and election at the Fayette County Soldiers & Sailors memorial Building.
At 9 a.m. the regular meeting begins.
Some highlights of the meeting include lay the levy, emergency polling location change: Precinct 65 from New River Campground to Midland Trail High School, White Oak PSD funding request for wastewater treatment plant bypass elimination, interviews for 911 Deputy Director position and reorganization, community rating system through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency for flood insurance rate, CFIA Phase III drawdown request in the amount of $96,000, as well as payroll, vouchers, invoices, estate settlements.
For more information, call 304-574-4290
Zoom Video
Call In 646-558-8656
Meeting ID : 304-574-1200