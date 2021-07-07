The Fayette County Commission will meet in regular session at the Courthouse on Friday, July 9 beginning at 9 a.m.
Highlights of the agenda include:
A draw down of funds for the New Haven PSD, Fayette County Broadband planning extension, potential farmland conservation easements, EPA access to several parcels in Minden, the Central Appalachian Empowerment Zone, park sales and use tax report, a SALS Housing Preservation grant from the USDA, use of the Fayette County Memorial Building as a secondary emergency shelter, request from the fire coordinator for a pumper replacement agreement and changing commission meeting dates from Friday’s to Wednesday’s.
The next scheduled meetings of the Fayette County Commission will be July 23, Aug 6 and 20, Sept. 3 and 17, Oct. 8 and 23.