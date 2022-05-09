Fayette County Commission will have an emergency meeting today at 3:30 p.m. to appoint emergency ballot commissioners.
Zoom Video
Call In (646) 558-8656
Meeting ID: 304-574-1200
Fayette County Commission will have an emergency meeting today at 3:30 p.m. to appoint emergency ballot commissioners.
Zoom Video
Call In (646) 558-8656
Meeting ID: 304-574-1200
React to this story:
Kelly Monroe Dillon Jr. age 78 of Beckley, WV passed away on Friday May 6, 2022 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. Born on June 12, 1943 in Beckley, he was the son of the late Kelly Monroe Dillon and Della Treadway Dillon Hoover. Mr. Dillon had worked as a beverage salesman for many yea…
Charles Edward Underwood, 86, of Rainelle, went to his eternal home Saturday, May 7, 2022, following a long illness. Born March 26, 1936, at Charmco, he was the son of the late Elmer and Lola (Pack) Underwood. Charlie was a graduate of Rainelle High School. He worked as an electrician in the…
Brian Keith Hedrick, 42, of Pineville, died May 1, 2022 at home following a long illness. Service 1 pm Saturday, May 7th at the Pineville Church of God, Pineville. Arrangements Stafford Family Funeral Home.