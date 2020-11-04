FAYETTEVILLE — Two newcomers to county politics were elected to office in Tuesday’s general election in Fayette County.
Commissioner Denise Eskew Scalph, a Democrat from Fayetteville currently serving as commission president, was upset by Republican challenger Allison Rae Taylor, also of Fayetteville. Taylor, a Fayette County native who served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for the federal government before moving back to the county, topped the incumbent by a 9,561 to 6,330 tally in her first foray into politics.
The Taylor win leaves Fayette County with three Republican commissioners for the first time since 1931, according to the county's official historian, Danny Wright, mayor of Oak Hill. Also serving on the commission are John Brenemen and Tom Louisos.
In the county's Democrat primary earlier this year, Michelle Holly, a city council member in Oak Hill, defeated the incumbent, Alicia Treadway. Treadway, of Charlton Heights, was appointed as the county clerk at the end of last year following the retirement of Kelvin Holliday, who had served in the office for 27 years.
Holly and J. Brenemen, a small business owner in Oak Hill, faced off for the final two years of the county clerk’s unexpired term. The county clerk also is elected for a six-year term. In a tight race, Holly topped Brenemen by a tally of 7,993 to 7,863 with all precincts reporting.
Commenting Tuesday night, Holly was cautiously optimistic about the close race.
"It's real close," she said, "(but) it looks good. I don't have the exact number of provisional ballots (but) I'm just really excited and pleased that so many people chose to vote for me.
"I think I can use my skills and do a lot of good things for Fayette County," she said.
Holly, a librarian for the Fayette County Public Library system, said she feels her skills will be of special use to her in the clerk's office.
The county commission will hold the official vote canvass at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
Email ckeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @Fayette_Cheryl