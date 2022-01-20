The Fayette County Commission will meet in special session Friday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m.
Some highlights of the agenda include:
Upper Kanawha Valley Strategic Initiative Council funding and support letter for EDA grant, approve vouchers and invoices, approve second half payroll for 1/30, GigReady Broadband Grant commitment and resolution and ARPA funding application verification, letter to elected officials and department heads about 2023 budget preparations for approval and signature; executive session about legal and enforcement strategy Fayette County Commission v National Grid NE Holdings 2, LLC et. al. 2:21-cv-307 SDWV.
Zoon video information:
zoom.us./join
Call in: 646-558-8656
Meeting ID: 304-574-1200