The Fayette County Commission will meet in special session Monday, April 25, beginning at 9 a.m.
The agenda includes a request for a Federal Earmark Funding support letter from John David of SALS for Historic Oak Hill School New River Apartments, signature of a new memorandum of understanding with Sprouting Farms to transfer to New Roots Farm that had been postponed from April 19, and the 911 deputy director position and reorganization postponed from April 19.
Zoom Video
Call In 646-558-8656
Meeting ID: 304-574-1200