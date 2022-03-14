The Fayette County Commission meets Wednesday, March 16 beginning at 9 a.m.
Some highlights of the agenda include:
Vouchers, invoices, estate settlements, the old Zoning Office in the Annex for storage space, Fire Coordinator request for truck replacement agreements for Ansted & Gauley Bridge, budget presentations New River Humane Society as well as the Office of Emergency Management and 911, cameras at the 911 Center.
l l l
Zoom video directions:
Call in 646-558-8656
Meeting ID: 304-574-1200
l l l
Future meetings are:
March 16, 23. April 6, 19. May 4, 16. June 8, 29.