The Fayette County Commission meets Wednesday, March 16 beginning at 9 a.m.

Some highlights of the agenda include:

Vouchers, invoices, estate settlements, the old Zoning Office in the Annex for storage space, Fire Coordinator request for truck replacement agreements for Ansted & Gauley Bridge, budget presentations New River Humane Society as well as the Office of Emergency Management and 911, cameras at the 911 Center.

Zoom video directions:

zoom.us/join

Call in 646-558-8656

Meeting ID: 304-574-1200

Future meetings are:

March 16, 23. April 6, 19. May 4, 16. June 8, 29.

