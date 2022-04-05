Fayette County clerks, other officials prep for 2022 election

FAYETTEVILLE — It's getting down to crunch time for those planning for the May 10 primary election in West Virginia.
And that means employees in county clerk offices throughout the state, as well as the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office, have ramped up their efforts to pave the way for a smooth election cycle.
Staff in the office of Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly have been performing a variety of tasks in recent weeks, including mailing letters to voters which advise them of their updated precinct status, provide a new voter registration card and supply a list of voting precincts in the county.
"Our main focus right now has been on trying to make sure all the voters are in the right precincts in time for the election so that when they go to the polls on election day, or early vote, then they get the right ballot," Holly said Tuesday. "That's been a tedious process; it's been a little bit more difficult than what we anticipated.
"We had to switch to a new software this past year, so it's been a big learning curve for everyone, for us, for the vendor, for the secretary of state's office, to be able to do all the work we need to do to make sure we have every voter in the right place. That said, we are at the very end, we're going through final checks."
She estimated somewhere in the vicinity of 1,000 to 1,500 voters remaining whom the clerk's office needs to "double-check to make sure we've got them in the right place."
"The grand majority of people that, if their precinct has changed or their polling place has changed, they should have been notified by now," Holly said.
Due to redistricting, many voters in Fayette and elsewhere will see some differences in the process as they consider voting in April and May. Holly estimates that roughly half of her county's voters saw "some kind of change," whether a new polling place or different precinct number.
"I think the biggest difference for the voters is, the past 10 years at least, everyone in the county has voted on all of the same races," she said. "We've all had the same delegate district, the same state senate district.
"Now we are in four delegate districts (numbers 45, 50, 51 and 52) and two senate districts (9 and 10). So, even neighbors maybe across the street might be voting on different people for those races. I think that's something to be aware of; it's much more specific to your area this time than it has been in the past."
All Fayette voters are in the 1st Congressional District.
"It is different, and lots of people changed," Holly said. "It's not a problem at all that, if somebody wonders, they can call us (at 304-574-4235) and we'll check for them (about their status).
"I want to really emphasize that you want to make sure you're finding your right precinct and your right polling place to make sure that your voting experience goes as smoothly as possible."
Holly said her office will work with poll workers to help people who might show up at the wrong location when the time comes. A provisional ballot is also still an option, but "it's better to vote in your precinct on election day if you can."
The clerk's office has also been busy with other facets of the election, including proofing ballots, preparing media for the actual voting and proceeding through the poll worker process.
"We're working really hard here in the office to get everything ready for everybody," Holly said. "We want to make sure that the voting process is as smooth for everybody as it can be."
Notes:
• The last day to register to vote or change registration will be April 19. To download a form, visit https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/countyclerk/Documents/mail%20in%20voter%20registration%20application%20rev%20Aug2019.pdf.
• Individuals can still request an absentee ballot until May 4, as long as the application is in the clerk's office by May 4. To make that request, visit https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/countyclerk/Documents/Absentee%20Ballot%20Application.pdf.
• Early Fayette voting will occur in three locations: in Montgomery at the Montgomery Community Center (612 Third Ave.), Fayetteville at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building (200 W. Maple Ave.) and Danese at Green Valley United Methodist Church (6224 Meadow Bridge Road). The Montgomery site has moved to the Montgomery Community Center since work is being done on Montgomery City Hall.
Early ballots will be accepted from April 27 to May 7. Hours on weekdays at all three locations will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and hours on the two Saturdays will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Early voting's always a great option," Holly said. "In 2020 there were some lines, especially during the general election. We're hoping to smooth that out a little bit so it might be a little bit quicker for folks."
• Holly's letter to voters includes an updated list of precincts. "We've added six new precincts, then to offset (that), we did consolidate several precincts," she said. "We have 39 precincts now, which is two more than we had last election."
The precinct changes were done "strictly based on those delegate and senate lines where they would cut through a precinct and we would have to figure out how to separate those and make it make the most sense numbers-wise," she said. Officials also attempted to keep drive times reasonable.
In the letter, Holly reminded voters the recent alterations were due to changes brought about as a result of the 2020 Census, during which West Virginia lost a Congressional seat during redistricting. "Additionally, the State of West Virginia enacted a recent change to single-member districts for the House of Delegates," she wrote. "Combined, this means that some voters will be in very different districts than two years ago, at the federal, state and local level."
• For local information on the primary election, visit www.fayettecounty.wv.gov/countyclerk.
• The West Virginia Secretary of State's office has a thorough array of information for voters. It is available at www.govotewv.com.
