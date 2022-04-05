Fayette County clerks, other officials prep for 2022 election

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.