The rehabilitation of a bridge in Fayette County and the replacement of four aging Roane County bridges are among several construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Wednesday.
The replacement projects were part of a bid letting held Tuesday, Dec. 7. The bridge projects will be funded through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity construction and maintenance program.
Wolf Creek Contracting Company was low bidder on a project to rehabilitate the Big Creek Bridge, with a bid of $881,117.75. The bridge is on W.Va. 16 near Brownsville in Fayette County. The project will be paid for with Turnpike bonds.