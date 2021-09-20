\dge o the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m., in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
Tiffany D. Angel, gross child neglect creating risk of injury, a felony
Stephen C. Coiner, gross child neglect creating risk of injury, a felony
Dennis G. Blevins, sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (5 counts), sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (5 counts)
Homer L. Buckner Jr., receiving stolen property, a felony
Kevin J. Carbone, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts); driving a vehicle in an impaired state, a misdemeanor; driving while license suspended, a misdemeanor
Henry L. Chapman, malicious assault, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts); possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony
Devin I. Crese, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, a felony; driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor
Dmontrayl Moore, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, a felony; simple possession, a misdemeanor
Trey D. Davis, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; bribery in official and political matters, a felony
Chad Matthew Eldredge, sexual assault in the second degree, a felony (2 counts); incest, a felony (2 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, a felony (2 counts); gross child neglect creating risk of injury, a felony
Christopher C. Evans, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Christopher C. Evans, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to delivery, a felony (3 counts)
Thomas H. Banks Jr., conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to delivery, a felony (3 counts)
Amanda L. Green, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony
Casey M. Grubb, grand larceny, a felony
Casey M. Grubb, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
John W. Hancock, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, a felony
Amber D. Huddleston, attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor battery on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; trespassing, a misdemeanor; battery, a misdemeanor
Billy J. Kenney, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony distribution and display to minor of obscene matter, a felony (2 counts); soliciting a minor via computer, a felony
April D. Lesher, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; distribution and display to minor of obscene matter, a felony (2 counts); soliciting a minor via computer, a felony
Gregory A. Kincaid, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
Jared K. Maynor, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; destruction of property, a felony
Danny D. Duncan, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; destruction of property, a felony
Jedidiah T. McMahan, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child, a felony; sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony
Clarence Q. McCullough, possession of a controlled substance with t he intent to delivery, a felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony
Eric D. Morris, failure to register a change of motor vehicle registration as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (4 counts)
Cecily M. Overton, child abuse resulting in injury, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor
Jarrod S. Pittman, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
Kurt Leroy Redden, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, a felony (3 counts); conspiracy, a felony; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a felony
Ray A. Ritchie, failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts); failure to register a change of a mailing address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts)
Jeremy A. Sanger, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Keith A. Sizemore, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Jennifer Lee Ann Thomas, fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (22 count); financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult, a felony
Rodney W. Underwood, failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts); failure to register a change of a mailing address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts)
Kevontae T. Watkins, fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, a felony; failure to yield to emergency vehicle, a misdemeanor; speeding, a misdemeanor; driving without a license, a misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor
Russell A. Weis II, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Andrew R. Smith, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Nicole L. Semans, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony
Ashley D. Mullins, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony
Corey L. Westfall, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to delivery, a felony
Keith A. Sizemore, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (5 counts)
The following individuals are to report on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, WV, at 1 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
David W. Adams, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; cruelty to animals, a felony (5 counts); attempted commission of a felony, a felony (12 counts); destruction of property, a felony
Amanda D. White, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; cruelty to animals, a felony (5 counts); attempted commission of a felony, a felony (12 counts); destruction of property, a felony
Christopher C. Blackburn, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
William G. Brown, third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, a felony
Rose M. Campbell-Regalado, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony
Christopher M. Carver, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Christopher M. Carter, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Hannah C. Burke, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Gustavia L. Crowder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony
Jack D. Dickerson, distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a felony (2 counts)
Eric W. England, failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for Life, a felony; failure to register a current physical address as required of a sex offender to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change of visiting address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts)
Travon Quintel Evans-Horton, attempted murder, a felony; fleeing from an officer in a vehicle causing bodily injury, a felony; receiving transferring, possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony; altering a certificate of Title Registration Plate, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; driving a vehicle with no insurance, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; speeding, a misdemeanor
Douglas J. Green, murder in the first degree, a felony
Stanley W. Harvey, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Jeremy Humphrey, sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child, a felony; child abuse causing bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (5 counts)
Ashley N. Duncan, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (5 counts)
Jessica L. Keener aka Jessica L. Truman, sexual assault in the third degree, a felony; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child, a felony
Jesse L. Legg, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entering without breaking, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony
Stanley W. Harvey, conspiracy to commit a felony, a elony; entering without breaking, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony
Kim I. Linzy, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entering without breaking, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony
Gregory L. McCann, child abuse resulting in injury, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor
Samuel D. Moore, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to delivery, a felony
Donald E. Naylor Jr., arson in the first degree, a felony
Keith D. Payne, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony
Deborah L. Price, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Charles Redman, murder, a felony
Michael D. Rose, third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony; fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, a felolny; reckless driving, a misdemeanor
Jonathan W. Shivley II, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony (3 counts)
Lawrence E. Skidmore, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony presentation of false information regarding child's injuries, a misdemeanor
Jenna J. Wilson, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony; presentation of false information regarding child's injuries, a misdemeanor
Brandon J. Smith, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Rachel D. Smith, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Savannah R. Turner, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Jonathan M. Thulin, fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, a felony; prohibited person in possession of a firearm, a misdemeanor; fleeing on foot, a misdemeanor
Douglas Utt, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to delivery, a felony (2 counts)
James M. Webb Jr., third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, a felony; driving under the influence, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; failure to maintain insurance, a misdemeanor; improper use of evidences of registration, a misdemeanor