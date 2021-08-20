The Fayette County Commission will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 25.
To watch via Zoom Video, go to zoom.us/join. Call in at 646-558-8656. Meeting ID: 304-574-1200.
Jenna Grayson, of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, will provide a comprehensive plan update and discuss the Sept. 1 special meeting with Houseal Lavigne.
Other agenda items include estate settlements, contract approval for the Judicial Annex HVAC system, grant funding to place social workers in Fayette schools, sheriff's office repairs, Meadow River Rail Trail repairs, a pool table and jukebox for Fayette County Park, courthouse masking and Covid policy, possible projects for CFIA grant funding, presentation of unclaimed property by State Treasurer Riley Moore, a website proposal, transit services for the Valley area, a public hearing for bonds, and new hires.
Future meetings are planned for Sept. 15, Oct. 6 and 27, Nov. 17, Dec. 15.