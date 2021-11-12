The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 17.
To join the Zoom meeting by phone, call 1-646-558-8656
Meeting ID: 304 574 1200#
9:00
Pledge of Allegiance
Exonerations, Orders to Combine or Divide Land, Refunds - Eddie Young Approve 2nd half November and 1st Half December Payroll
Approve Vouchers and Invoices
Approve Prior Meeting Minutes
Approve Estate Settlements
9:05
Ruth Lanier, County Administrator - Exhibit A
9:25
Mike Fridley, Sheriff: Approval of Signature of Property Sold at County Land Sale
9:30
Leadership Fayette County - Presentation and Q&A
10:00
John Stump: Consideration of a Supplemental Resolution Amending and Modifying certain provisions of the Resolutions authorizing the issuance of the Commercial Development Revenue Bonds, Series 2010 B and Series 2012 (Arrow WV Project) and approving certain amendments to the aforementioned bonds.
10:15
WVAW Presentation of Grant Award - Bottle Filling Station
10:30
Break
10:45
Gabe Pena, Resource Coordinator Re: Discussion & Decision: Signature of Cover Letter for Brownfields Grant and Future Grants for the RCO Including Land & Water Conservation Grant for Pool
11:00
Vote for Redistricting for Fayette County Precincts and Magisterial Districts
11:15
Update from Urban Renewal Authority on Wolf Creek Park & Discussion of Development Plan
11:30
Larry Harrah, Attorney Re: Hearing for Motion to Remove Executor in the estate of Barbara Taylor
Exhibit List
1. Discussion & Decision: Letter to Supreme Court requesting reimbursement for Family Law Judge for months of September and November, 2021.
2. Discussion & Decision: Reimbursement check to Page Kincaid PSD
3. Discussion & Decision: Request from Angela Gerald vacancies on Board of Zoning Appeals and to appoint Kelly McClintic to Planning Commission
4. Discussion & Decision: Request from Diane Callison, Parks & Recreation Board Chairman, to appoint members to vacancies.
5. Discussion & Decision: Vote to allow Okey Skidmore, FCMB Manager, to schedule the FCMB as needed without prior Commission approval and determine an appropriate procedure.
6. Discussion & Decision: Request from Cathy Young, Director, to use the FCMB for the Fayetteville Community Chorus Christmas Concert Sunday December 12, 2021.
7. Discussion & Decision: Request from Bill Bailey, Director, to use the FCMB for the Ney River Youth Symphony Orchestra Christmas Concert Monday December 13, 2021.
8. Discussion & Decision: Request for Health Department Administrator Teri Harlan to appoint Teresa Reynolds to the Fayette County Board of Health.
9. Discussion & Decision: Request from Bridge Day Commission Chairman Becky Sullivan to appoint Petra J. Stevenson to the Vendor Advisor Seat due to the resignation of Phillip Peelish. Unexpired term to expire April 28, 2023
10. Discussion & Decision: Request from Gauley River PSD to reappoint Teddie
Elliot for a 6 year term to expire December 31, 2027.
11. Discussion & Decision: Request from Tiffany Cottle for President Brenemen to
sign the 2021 Homeland Security Grant Program Award document for
$65,000.00.
12. Discussion & Decision: Personnel Matter: Performance & Compensation for County Employees and 911 Coordinator Job Description
13. Discussion & Decision: Old Health Department Building
14. Discussion & Decision: Budget Revision
15. Discussion & Decision: 2022 Calendar