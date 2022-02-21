The Fayette County Commission will meet Wednesday, Feb. 23, beginning at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers at the Fayette County Courthouse.

Following is the meeting’s agenda:

9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance; exonerations, orders to combine or divide land, refunds (Assessor Eddie Young); approve second half February payroll; approve vouchers and invoices; approve prior meeting minutes; and approve estate settlements;

9:05 a.m. — Exhibit A, County Administrator Ruth Lanier (discussion and decision re: 911 deputy director job description; discussion and decision re: Boomer Ballfield; discussion and decision re: letter to state leaders regarding county growth; discussion and decision on letter to municipalities re: GigReady technical assistance; discussion and decision on appointments to URA; discussion and decision on request from Fayette County Parks & Recreation Authority Board for camp and shelter fee increases);

9:30 a.m. — budget presentation by Circuit Clerk Deborah Hendrick;

9:45 a.m. — break;

10 a.m. — budget presentation by Sheriff Mike Fridley;

10:30 a.m. — budget presentation by Brian Sparks of the WVU Extension Office; and

10:45 a.m. — discussion and decision re: 911 pay.

Those interested may attend the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3045741200#success; by phone at 1-646-558-8656. The meeting ID is 304 574 1200#.

