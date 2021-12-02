The Fayette County Commission will hold a special meeting Friday at 10 a.m.
The agenda includes discussion and decision about the Legislative Infrastructure priorities and approval of the ARP funding application and distribution process.
Grant Clarence , 76, of Beaver, WV, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 in Beckley, WV. Funeral Service will be held at Blue Ridge Funeral Home on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 am.
Donna Lee Adkins, 69, of Beckley, passed away Nov. 24th, 2021 at the Raleigh General Hospital. Per Donna's wishes there are no funeral or graveside services scheduled. To read more about Donna's life and leave online condolences please visit www.calfeefh.com. Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home.