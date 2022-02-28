The Fayette County Commission will meet Wednesday, March 2 beginning at 9 a.m.
Among the topics addressed will be continued budget presentations and preparations for the May 9 primary election.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit zoom.us/join, call in 646-558-8656. The meeting ID is 304-574-1200.
Following is the meeting’s agenda:
9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance, exonerations, orders to combine or divide land and refunds (Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve prior meeting minutes and approve estate settlements;
9:05 a.m. — Ruth Lanier, Exhibit A (discussion and decision re: resolution approving invoices relating to Armstrong PSD Deepwater and Powellton Water Distribution System Rehabilitation Project 18SCBG0004; discussion and decision re: MOU with AWAY formerly Women’s Resource Center; discussion and decision re: WV opioid settlement MOU; and discussion and decision re: letter to state leaders regarding county growth);
9:10 a.m. — Sheriff Mike Fridley re: permission to send tax reminder cards;
9:15 a.m. — County Clerk Michelle L. Holly (agreement to continue using early voting locations: Fayette County Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, Montgomery Community Center and Green Valley United Methodist Church);
9:30 a.m. — budget presentation (Joe Crist, fire coordinator);
9:45 a.m. — budget presentation (Teresa Gregory, community corrections); and
10 a.m. — discussion and decision re: staffing, salaries and restructure.
Future meetings will be held on March 9, 16 and 23, April 6 and 19 and May 4 and 16.