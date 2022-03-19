The Fayette County Commission has two upcoming meetings planned.
On Monday, March 21, the commission will meet at 2 p.m. for approval and appointment of election officials pursuant to WV Code 3-1-30.
On Wednesday, March 23, the commission will meet beginning at 9 a.m. in a regular session.
Highlights of that agenda include exonerations, vouchers, invoices, minutes, budget and estate settlements as well as state-issued Covid awards, a hazard mitigation federally assisted acquisition project involving Loup Creek Volunteer Fire Department, New Roots Community Farm, the Lowe's Hometown Grant and dilapidated houses and sewer projects.
Zoom video directions:
Call in 646-558-8656
Meeting ID: 304-574-1200
Future meetings are set for April 6 and 19; May 4 and 16.