The Fayette County Commission now meets on Wednesdays:
Oct. 6 - deadline 9/22
Oct. 27 - deadline 10/13
Nov. 17 - deadline 11/3
Dec. 15 - deadline 12/1
The Fayette County Commission also now requires a completed agenda request form for any and all requests to be on an agenda. You may provide a letter or email along with the form, but you will not be given a spot on the agenda without a completed form. You may submit these via email or in person in the county administrator's office.
Meeting documents (invoices, requests for letters, requests for signatures, etc.) are due two weeks prior to a meeting, by noon.
If you miss this deadline, you will be moved to the next available agenda.
Requests for support letters should be accompanied by a draft support letter, and a representative must be available in person or via Zoom video during the meeting from 9 to 9:30 to answer any questions about the project.
Posted agendas are still distributed three days prior to the meeting via email and posted on the commission's website and Facebook page.
The commission reserves the right to change the meeting schedule — by switching dates, adding or removing meetings. Check the commission website for the most up-to-date schedule.
For more information visit www.fayettecounty.wv.gov/commission