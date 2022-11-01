OAK HILL — A handful of candidates for office in the 2022 General Election mingled with the public Tuesday at the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce office.
The business organization sponsored a "casual meet and greet" for two hours in the morning at the chamber office on Oyler Avenue.
According to Becky Sullivan, the executive director of the chamber group, candidates from the Republican, Democrat and Libertarian parties were invited to participate in the informal gathering that was somewhat of a "last-minute undertaking."
"We tried to include everybody in our messages out," Sullivan said. The aim was "to get something together before the election. We know early voting started (last) Wednesday, but we have Election Day coming up, so we're hoping to get enough candidates in here to talk to anybody who would like to stop today."
The chamber also broadcast live on social media, allowing the candidates to introduce themselves and answer questions, Sullivan said.
Oak Hill resident Debbie Bush was one of those who attended Tuesday and visited with the candidates who were present.
"What brought me here is I want to hear face-to-face from the candidates," said Bush, a former English teacher. "You get the mailers, and you see things on (social media). I want to look them in the eye, I want to ask poignant questions and I want them to tell me what they feel about these issues.
"I'm very involved politically (she's a registered Democrat), and I want to see where the candidates stand. It's been very enlightening."
Seeing candidates in person allows her to distinguish whether they're delivering the "party line" or speaking "from the heart," said Bush. She says she embraces the "old time campaigning, like door knocking and meeting the people, rather than strictly social media, because they don't have an edit button, and I like that."
"I'm hearing different opinions (on the four proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot), and it's very thought-provoking," Bush continued. "I think it's a very good thing that the Chamber is doing." From her perspective, the four amendments that, if passed, would alter the West Virginia Constitution, are "a power grab." It is "unrealistic" and "immature" to say that they will solve all the problems facing the state and its residents, she said
Candidates present Tuesday were U.S. House of Representatives candidate Lacy Watson, state Senate candidates Vince Deeds and Stephen Baldwin, and state House of Delegates candidates Eric Brooks, Gabe Peña and Christian Martine.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
