The Fayette County Board of Education is in the final stages of updating the county's 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, and the final product could include the closure of four current elementary schools.
Anna Kincaid-Cline, the school system's associate superintendent of curriculum/technology/instruction, briefed board members and Superintendent Gary Hough on the update in a public hearing late last month. No vote was taken on any school situations that night; the meeting was simply to explain the update. Hough said the board will likely address the recommendations next month.
According to the School Building Authority website, sba.wv.gov, county boards of education are required by law to have an approved 10-year CEFP active and on file with the W.Va. Department of Education and the SBA. A timeline on the SBA website says amended CEFPs have to be submitted to the WVDE by Dec. 31 for review and state board approval. Submission to the SBA and authority approval should occur by Jan. 29, 2021.
Before diving into her presentation, Kincaid-Cline thanked the committee (representatives from the county's three high school attendance zones) that performed "very diligent" work on the plan over the past year. Architect ZMM undertook a review of existing buildings, the committee evaluated the old CEFP, and updated documents were written with assistance from many in the central office, including her office staff, and at the state level.
While emphasizing the document is still a draft copy, Kincaid-Cline said, "The first thing I really want to emphasize is this particular CEFP is very different than others, because it's very heavy on the maintenance and upkeep of our facilities. In the past, we had a lot of discussion about which buildings we were going to close." The recent CEFP meetings were centered more on "what do we need to do educationally and then how do our buildings support or not support that. Now, (we are) looking at 13 buildings instead of a lot more that we couldn't manage."
One of the buildings discussed during her report was Gauley Bridge Elementary, a kindergarten-5 school which is recommended for closure in the draft CEFP (with the students moving to Valley PK-8). The GBES enrollment dipped to 92 in "the year that we made our closures (when) we had several students choose to go to Valley PK-8," and the Pre-K was moved from Gauley to Valley during the closure process, Kincaid-Cline noted. Current enrollment for the school, which was built in 1976, is 79.
Citing factors such as an impact on student achievement and the lack of jobs in Gauley Bridge, board member Steve Slockett said, "If we close Gauley Bridge, and I see all the reasons written in here, ... I have concerns because the kids are achieving at a pretty high level, and I understand the reason is small class size. It's not because we have any smarter kids at Gauley Bridge or any better teachers, it's because of small class sizes.
"The only thing that community has is their school, and their kids are achieving," he added. "Even though we have plans to improve academics at Valley Elementary (PK-8), we haven't achieved those yet. I'm troubled, I'm conflicted because I know those kids are getting a better education than the average elementary kid in the county. As a businessman, I also understand the fiscal responsibility that I have."
Kincaid-Cline said there is "not just a single reason" to close GBES. She cited several factors besides decreased enrollment, such as a "high energy usage index (EUI)" for a 1976 building, and "the HVAC is at the end of its life expectancy." The school is "going to have to have a roof replacement to stay open, and going to have to have HVAC to stay open; there are all kinds of things you've got to do to the building for, right now, 79 students. That's where we're at right now, 79 students."
Small enrollment doesn't allow fully addressing student mental health issues, she stressed. "They get a nurse one day a week, they get a counselor one day a week." In addition, programs like art, music and health are short-changed because of the lack of more full-time staff.
Slockett made a motion that the GBES closure recommendation be removed until the people in the community could receive more information. The motion died for lack of a second.
The CEFP recommendations also include eventually shuttering Ansted and Divide elementary schools and moving those students and staff into a new elementary school on the campus of Midland Trail High/Middle School. The SBA pegs replacement costs for that facility at $15,472,800, but funding has yet to be committed. A prioritized list of projects puts an anticipated completion date of 2024 on that new school. The fourth affected elementary school listed in the CEFP update is Meadow Bridge, which will close to move into a new regional school along with Meadow Bridge High School, a project which is already in the planning stages and for which funding is committed.
