The Big Creek Bridge in Fayette County will be rehabilitated as one of 12 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday.
The bid letting also includes replacing four older bridges in Roane County using funding provided by the $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program.
WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.
None of the other projects are in The Register-Herald’s nine-county market.