editor's pick Fayette BOE sets meetings Jun 29, 2022 2 hrs ago The Fayette County Board of Education will have a special meeting for oaths of office and election of officers at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. Their regular meetings will be July 12 and July 26, both at 6 p.m. All meetings are at the board office. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Office Meeting Fayette County Board Politics Oath Election Officer Education Trending Video LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Dugger-Parker, Margaret Nancy Gail Martin Ray Paul Matthew Hickok Gilbert 'Dean' Bennett Helen 'Louise Barry Ellison NEWSLETTER WEEKLY POLL The gun control bill that President Biden signed into law on Saturday has a red flag law provision that calls for federal aid to be given to the 19 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have laws helping authorities get court orders to temporarily remove guns from people deemed dangerous. Should Congress next adopt red flag laws for the entire country? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back PODCAST Podcast: Saturday Morning Quarterbacks Jan 14, 2018 LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald