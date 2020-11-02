Fayette BOE sets meetings Nov 2, 2020 1 hr ago The Fayette County Board of Education has the following meetings set at the board offices:Thursday, Nov. 5, regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, regular meeting at 6 p.m. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Fayette County Board Meeting Education Institutes Office Regular Trending Video LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Ona Jane Reynolds Spencer Thurman Cantrell Bragg, Glen William "Bill" Conley White Mannie Overton Richmond Monday Puzzles Monday crossword 052520 NEWSLETTER WEEKLY POLL Who gets your vote for Register-Herald Player of the Week? You voted: Dustin Adkins, Meadow Bridge Atticus Goodson, Independence Cole McClung, Greenbrier West Maddex McMillen, Woodrow Wilson Kaiden Pack, Greenbrier West Vote View Results Back PODCAST Podcast: Saturday Morning Quarterbacks Jan 14, 2018 LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald