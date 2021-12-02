The Fayette County Board of Education has scheduled the following meetings:
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — regular meeting at 8 p.m. at the Board office
Monday, Dec 20 — special meeting for a work session at 11:30 a.m. at Meadow Bridge High School
Grant Clarence , 76, of Beaver, WV, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 in Beckley, WV. Funeral Service will be held at Blue Ridge Funeral Home on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 am.
Donna Lee Adkins, 69, of Beckley, passed away Nov. 24th, 2021 at the Raleigh General Hospital. Per Donna's wishes there are no funeral or graveside services scheduled. To read more about Donna's life and leave online condolences please visit www.calfeefh.com. Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home.