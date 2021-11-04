Fayette board votes to close Gauley Bridge Elementary School

The Fayette County Board of Education voted 5-0 on Thursday to close Gauley Bridge Elementary School at the end of the current school year.
Closure hearings were held earlier in the week at both affected schools — Gauley Bridge Elementary and Valley PK-8. There were two speakers from the public at the GBES hearing on Tuesday and none at the Valley PK-8 hearing the next night.
The closure now must go before the West Virginia Board of Education in December, said Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough.
Earlier this year, the local board approved closure documents which outlined shuttering the Gauley Bridge building and consolidating the school with Valley PK-8 in Smithers at the start of the 2022-23 school term.
The primary reasons cited for recommending the closure were declining enrollment and cost of repairs needed at the Gauley Bridge structure, which was built in 1976.
Schools in the county saw a 17.1 percent decline in enrollment from 2010-11 to 2020-21. In that cycle, Gauley Bridge enrollment peaked at 207 in 2014-15 and 2015-16. Second-month GBES enrollment in October 2020 tumbled to 77, and the enrollment when the closure document was prepared had fallen to 52. It dropped to 48 when official second-month figures were released last month.
Appraisals of both the Gauley Bridge and Valley structures in 2019 detailed HVAC problems, among other issues. Several upgrades have been made at Valley since then. Renovation costs to bring GBES up to code would be $1,422,896, the document noted.
Downsizing will allow the school system to "continue quality educational programs for the students of Fayette County and to remain in compliance with state and federal laws and regulations," the document's reasons and supporting data segment read in part.
Hough, a former principal at GBES, said the school was an "enjoyable school" at which to work and that he "enjoyed working with the community." Over the years, he said, "The teachers and the staff have worked extremely hard."
That said, enrollment numbers "had such a decline" that "sustainability was something we couldn't continue there."
Board member Steve Slockett, the Valley District representative, praised Gauley Bridge school teachers, staff and administrators for "providing a caring educational environment for the students." The facts in the closure document "left us no choice" but to vote as they did, he said.
Starting next fall, Valley PK-8 will be the lone public school remaining in the Valley District of the county.
In a related note, the Fayette board voted in May 2021 to close both Divide and Ansted elementary schools. Those students and staffs are expected to come together in the proposed Midland Trail Elementary School, a PK-5 school eyed further down the line on the campus of Midland Trail High in Hico. A FCS delegation appeared before the state School Building Authority on Nov. 2 to request $9.4 million in SBA funding to go toward building the new elementary school. Monies from a FCS capital improvement fund totaling $6 million will be added to the mix if the SBA eventually approves that request.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe