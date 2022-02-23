The Fayette County Board of Education has scheduled the following meetings:
Tuesday, March 1 — LSIC meeting for Ansted and Divide Elementary schools and Midland Trail High School at 6 p.m. at Midland Trail High School.
Monday, March 7 —special meeting/proposed levy order and rate sheet for fiscal year 2023 at 5:20 p.m. at the Board of Education office.
Monday, March 7 —special meeting/public hearing proposed school calendar for 2022-23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office.
Monday, March 7 —regular meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the Board of Education office.
Tuesday, March 15 — LSIC meeting for New River Primary, New River Intermediate and Fayetteville PK-8 at 6 p.m. at New River Intermediate.
Monday, March 22 —regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education office.
Wednesday, March 23 — special meeting (if needed) personnel RIF/transfer hearings at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education office.
Thursday, March 24 — special meeting (if needed) personnel RIF/transfer hearings at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education office.
Tuesday, March 29 — LSIC meeting for Meadow Bridge Elementary and Meadow Bridge High School at 6 p.m. at Meadow Bridge High School.